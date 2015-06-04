WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on crutches after surgery on a broken leg, was briefed by his chief of staff, Jonathan Finer, in Boston on Thursday on issues related to Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine, Cuba and climate change, a spokeswoman said.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said Kerry's schedule was up in the air after he underwent surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital to reset his right femur, broken in a cycling accident in France at the weekend.

Harf said Kerry also spoke by phone with Wendy Sherman, the chief U.S. negotiator in talks on curbing Iran's nuclear programme. Sherman is in Vienna, Austria, where technical talks resumed between representatives from the P5+1 world powers, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, the United States and China, and a delegation from Iran.

"She gave him a full update on the status of the Iran nuclear talks," Harf added.

