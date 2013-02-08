WASHINGTON Feb 8 John Kerry, the new U.S.
secretary of state, said on Friday he hopes his department will
be able to make a decision on the Keystone XL oil pipeline in
the near term.
Approval of the TransCanada Corp pipeline, which
would link Canada's oil sands fields to refineries and ports in
Texas, has been pending for four and a half years.
Environmentalists oppose the pipeline because the oil sands
extraction process is carbon intensive. Backers of the project,
which would transport 830,000 barrels of oil per day, say it
would provide thousands of jobs in the United States and
increase North American energy security.
"We hope that we will be able to be in a position to make an
announcement in the near term," Kerry told reporters after a
meeting with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird.
Kerry said he pays "great respect" to the U.S.-Canada energy
relationship and the importance of overall relations between the
two neighbors. Canada is the top supplier of crude to the United
States, the world's largest oil consumer.
The State Department is in charge of making a final decision
on Keystone because the project would cross the national border.
Kerry, who was a steadfast proponent of taking action on climate
during his tenure as a senator, said his department has a review
process underway on Keystone and he would honor it.
Baird said the two countries are on the same page on carbon
emissions. "Obviously when it comes to the environment I think
we have like-minded objectives," Baird told reporters. Canada
and the United States have worked together on reducing vehicle
and overall greenhouse gas emissions, and the two will do more
work in those areas, he said.
TransCanada CEO Russ Girling met with State Department
officials on Thursday in Washington in an attempt to push the
project forward.
The State Department is expected soon to release an
environmental impact statement on the project, a step it must
complete before deciding whether the pipeline is in the national
interest.
The department has said this year it hopes to get the final
decision done before the end of March. A U.S. federal government
source and two analysts, however, have said procedures still to
come, including a likely 45-day public comment period on the
environmental review, mean a final decision will not come before
mid-June.
The southern leg of the project, from Texas to Oklahoma, is
being built. President Barack Obama threw his support behind the
segment after delaying a decision on the northern leg.
The delay, which came during the election year, was blamed
on environmental concerns about the project in Nebraska.
TransCanada has rerouted the line to avoid most of an aquifer in
the state.