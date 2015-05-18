(Adds quotes)
By David Brunnstrom and Ju-min Park
SEOUL May 18 The United States is discussing
with China imposing further sanctions against North Korea as the
reclusive country is "not even close" to taking steps to rein in
its nuclear weapons programme, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Monday.
Speaking in the South Korean capital, Kerry said Washington
had offered the North the chance of an improved relationship in
return for signs of a genuine willingness to end its nuclear
programme.
"To date, to this moment, particularly with recent
provocations, it is clear the DPRK is not even close to meeting
that standard," Kerry told a joint news conference with South
Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se.
"Instead it continues to pursue nuclear weapons and
ballistic missiles."
DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the
North's official name. The country is already under heavy UN, EU
and U.S. sanctions for its missile and nuclear tests.
"I think never has the international community been as
united as we are now, that, number one North Korea needs to
denuclearize," Kerry said, adding a pending nuclear deal with
Iran could serve as an example to the North.
"With respect to the methodology for boosting sanctions and
other things, we (the United States and China) are discussing
all of that now. China has obviously an extraordinary leverage.
"We will have security and economic dialogue with the
Chinese in Washington in June and that will be the moment where
we will table some of these specific steps."
Kerry did not elaborate on possible measures and it was not
clear whether he was referring to steps that would be taken by
the two powers or by the United Nations.
"GROTESQUE, GRISLY, HORRENDOUS"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei declined to
comment on Kerry's remarks. China has a history of resisting
tough moves against North Korea not mandated by resolutions of
the U.N. Security Council, on which it sits with veto power.
Hong, at a daily news briefing, merely reiterated China's
calls for denuclearization of the whole Korean peninsula.
Pyongyang walked away from a 2005 deal with China, Japan,
Russia, South Korea and the United States to end its nuclear
programme in return for diplomatic and economic rewards.
Then in 2012, weeks after signing a deal entering a
moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, the North
launched a ballistic missile, effectively voiding the agreement
that also promised U.S. food aid to the impoverished state.
The North recently tested what it said was a
submarine-launched ballistic missile, raising regional tension.
North Korea is technically still at war with the South after
the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, and
regularly threatens to destroy the United States, the South's
major ally.
Kerry also said it was likely that the North would be
referred to the International Criminal Court because of human
rights violations, and singled out the country's leader, Kim
Jong Un, as responsible for continued rights violations.
"(Kim's) leadership (is) one of the most egregious examples
of reckless disregard for human rights and human beings anywhere
on the planet," he said, citing what he called "grotesque,
grisly, horrendous public displays of executions on a whim and a
fancy by the leader".
South Korea's spy agency said last week the North's defence
chief had been executed with anti-aircraft fire, which if
confirmed, would be the latest in a series of high-level purges
since Kim took charge in 2011.
The U.N. General Assembly has recommended that the North be
referred to the tribunal for crimes against humanity after a
U.N. inquiry detailed abuses in the country including prison
camps and use of torture.
Diplomats say China is likely to veto any such bid.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Writing
by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)