WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave on Thursday for a visit to Saudi Arabia and France, the State Department said.

In Hafr al-Batin, Saudi Arabia, Kerry will meet with senior Saudi officials to discuss the crises in Syria and Yemen as well as other security issues, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

On Saturday and Sunday, Kerry will be in Paris to meet with his counterparts from France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union to discuss "a wide range of regional and global issues," Toner told reporters at a daily briefing.

