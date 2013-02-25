S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON Feb 25 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Syria's opposition on Monday to attend a planned international meeting in Rome this week, saying that President Barack Obama was evaluating further steps required in order to help protect Syrian civilians.
"Today we were discussing various options and I'm not going to go into what they may or not be at this point in time," he told reporters on a visit to London where he met British officials.
"I want our friends in the Syrian opposition council to know we are not coming to Rome simply to talk. We're coming to Rome to make the decision about next steps and perhaps even other options that may or not be discussed further after that." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Mohammed Abbas; Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Michael Holden)
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.
* Compliance by 11 countries with output targets rises to 95 pct