WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Sri Lanka, Kenya and Djibouti from May 2, the State Department said on Monday.

It will be Kerry's first trip to Sri Lanka and the first visit by a U.S. secretary of state since 2004. In Colombo, he will meet with the country's new president, Maithripala Sirisena, who beat the country's long-time leader Mahinda Rajapaksa in an election in January.

In Kenya, he will focus on trade and U.S. investment, as well as regional security and the threat from Somalia's al Shaabab militants. Afterwards, on May 5, he will travel to Djibouti where he will meet the country's leaders and discuss their support for evacuation efforts from conflict-hit Yemen. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)