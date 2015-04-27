WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry will travel to Sri Lanka, Kenya and Djibouti from May
2, the State Department said on Monday.
It will be Kerry's first trip to Sri Lanka and the first
visit by a U.S. secretary of state since 2004. In Colombo, he
will meet with the country's new president, Maithripala
Sirisena, who beat the country's long-time leader Mahinda
Rajapaksa in an election in January.
In Kenya, he will focus on trade and U.S. investment, as
well as regional security and the threat from Somalia's al
Shaabab militants. Afterwards, on May 5, he will travel to
Djibouti where he will meet the country's leaders and discuss
their support for evacuation efforts from conflict-hit Yemen.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)