(Adds trip details)
WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry will travel to Sri Lanka on Saturday to meet with its
new president, Maithripala Sirisena, the State Department said,
following years of strained relations between Washington and the
country's previous government.
Sirisena took power in January after defeating President
Mahinda Rajapaksa, Asia's longest-serving leader, at the polls.
The new president pledged to launch a 100-day plan to roll back
a decade of increasingly authoritarian rule.
Ties between Washington and Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo
had become strained under Rajapaksa, who had sought closer ties
with Beijing and allowed Chinese submarines to dock in Sri
Lanka.
Recently, Rajapaksa's once-powerful family has come under
accusations of inappropriate activities. His younger brother,
Basil, was detained on April 22 on suspicion of misappropriating
state funds.
Another brother, Gotabaya, the former defense secretary, has
been accused of having a "private military", an allegation he
has denied.
The upcoming visit will be Kerry's first trip to Sri Lanka
and the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2004.
During his visit, Kerry will laud the country for a
"successful" election and smooth transition. He will also likely
underscore longstanding U.S. human rights concerns, especially
war crimes committed under the Rajapaksa regime during the
country's civil war between 1983 and 2009, according to U.S.
officials.
After Sri Lanka, Kerry heads to Africa to meet with
government officials and business leaders in Kenya. He will also
focus on security cooperation in the face of rising threats from
Somali Islamists, U.S. officials said.
On May 5, Kerry will travel to Djibouti to meet with the
country's leaders and discuss their support for evacuation
efforts from conflict-hit Yemen. While there, he will visit U.S.
military personnel at Camp Lemonnier.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Emily Stephenson)