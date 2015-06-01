WASHINGTON, June 1 The White House is confident
it can still pursue Iran nuclear talks despite U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry's injury over the weekend, a spokesman said on
Monday.
Kerry left Europe for the United States earlier on Monday
after breaking his leg in a cycling accident on Sunday.
"We do continue to believe that we have the time and
resources necessary to pursue, and hopefully complete, the Iran
negotiations," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters
in a briefing. He added that Kerry would continue to play a
critical role in the talks, although it was unclear exactly what
his capacity to participate would be in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey;
Editing by Chris Reese)