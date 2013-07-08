(Recasts with Heinz Kerry's condition upgraded to 'fair')
WASHINGTON, July 8 Teresa Heinz Kerry's
condition was upgraded to fair from critical on Monday, a day
after the wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was rushed
to the hospital with an unspecified illness, the State
Department said on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, a source said her family believed Heinz
Kerry, 74, might have suffered a seizure before she was taken a
hospital on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket and then flown
in her own plane to be treated at Boston's Massachusetts General
Hospital.
"After conducting tests overnight and this morning, doctors
at Massachusetts General Hospital have upgraded Mrs. Teresa
Heinz Kerry's condition from critical to fair," Kerry spokesman
Glen Johnson said in a written statement.
"She is undergoing further evaluation, and Secretary of
State John Kerry, her son, and other family members remain with
Mrs. Heinz Kerry at the hospital in Boston, as they have been
since she became ill," Johnson said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to the
family had earlier said family members "saw her exhibiting
symptoms consistent with a seizure" on Sunday but stressed that
her condition was still being assessed by doctors.
Heinz Kerry, a philanthropist and heiress, was born in the
southern African nation of Mozambique and was married to
Republican Pennsylvania Senator John Heinz III, an heir to the
Heinz food fortune, until his death in a 1991 helicopter crash.
In 1995, she married Kerry, who at the time was a Democratic
U.S. senator from Massachusetts, on Nantucket.
Kerry's second wife, she is the chairman of the Heinz
Endowments and the Heinz Family Philanthropies. She is active in
environmental issues, has served on numerous boards and has been
awarded 10 honorary degrees, according to the Heinz Endowment.
