John Kerry is pictured with his wife Teresa Heinz-Kerry after being sworn-in as U.S. Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (not pictured) during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry, was moved to Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday after being treated and "stabilized" for an unspecified condition at a hospital on Nantucket, Kerry's personal spokesman said.

"Late Sunday afternoon, Mrs. Teresa Heinz Kerry was taken by ambulance to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, accompanied by her husband, Secretary of State John Kerry," Glen Johnson, a State Department employee who serves as Kerry's personal spokesman, said in a brief statement.

"Once doctors had stabilized her condition, she was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, again accompanied by the secretary," he added.

Johnson gave no details on her condition and said "the family ... asks for privacy at this time."

