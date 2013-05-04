NEW YORK May 4 Harvard historian Niall Ferguson
posted an "unqualified apology" on his personal blog on Saturday
after saying that British economist John Maynard Keynes did not
care about the future because he was gay and had no children.
The comments were "as stupid as they were insensitive,"
Ferguson wrote.
While speaking at a conference of investors in California on
Thursday, Ferguson was asked to comment on Keynes' observation
that "in the long run, we are all dead." He described his
response as "off the cuff," and not part of his formal
presentation.
His comments were first reported in Financial Advisor
magazine, which wrote that Ferguson described Keynes as an
"effete" member of society who was more likely to discuss poetry
with his wife than procreate.
The magazine did not quote his full remarks directly.
Keynes was an influential 20th-century economist who
championed government's role in helping manage the economy.
"I should not have suggested - in an off-the-cuff response
that was not part of my presentation - that Keynes was
indifferent to the long run because he had no children, nor that
he had no children because he was gay," Ferguson wrote on his
blog. "This was doubly stupid."
"First, it is obvious that people who do not have children
also care about future generations. Second, I had forgotten that
Keynes's wife Lydia miscarried," he wrote in the blog, titled
"An Unqualified Apology."
The Scottish-born Ferguson, who has written critically
acclaimed books on the history of finance and also writes for
the Daily Beast website, added that his disagreements with
Keynes' economic philosophy "have never had anything to do with
his sexual orientation."
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney)