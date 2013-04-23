By Peter Henderson
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 Thomson Reuters
has dismissed Matthew Keys, the deputy social media editor of
Reuters.com who was indicted on charges of aiding members of the
Anonymous hacking collective, Keys said in a Twitter message on
Monday.
Thomson Reuters spokesman David Girardin said that Keys was
no longer with the company, effective Monday, and declined
further comment.
Keys was indicted in March by a federal grand jury in
Sacramento, Calif., on three criminal counts alleging that he
helped members of the Anonymous collective hack into computer
systems of the Tribune Co. The alleged events occurred before he
joined Reuters, the indictment indicated. He has maintained his
innocence, and his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
In his job at Reuters, Keys posted news from Reuters and
other sources on both company Twitter feeds and other means,
including his own Twitter account. He was suspended from Reuters
after last month's indictment and his access to his Reuters
email account was cut off. He continued to tweet from a personal
account, @TheMatthewKeys, and identified himself as an editor at
Reuters.
Keys in a blog post on Monday wrote that his coverage of the
Boston Marathon bombing last week - such as tweeting information
from police scanners that ended up being incorrect - was one of
the reasons he was given for his termination.
Keys also posted a copy of what he said was a warning from
the company in 2012. That document cited a parody Twitter
account he created in 2012 in which he lampooned Google CEO
Larry Page after the company prematurely released its quarterly
results. Keys revealed himself as the author a few days after
the account's creation.
Keys maintains his dismissal was groundless and said he
would contest it with help from the union that represents
Reuters journalists, the Newspaper Guild of New York. Deborah
Zabarenko, the unit chair of the union at Reuters, said in an
email that the Guild "does plan to grieve this and arbitrate it
if necessary."