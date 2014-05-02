BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
OTTAWA May 2 Canada is not considering a NAFTA challenge after the United States once again delayed its decision on approving TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford told reporters on Friday.
In recent weeks, some senior former Canadian officials have said that if U.S. President Barack Obama blocks the pipeline, Canada could launch a challenge on the grounds that the North American Free Trade Agreement guaranteed unfettered access for Canadian exporters to the United States. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited