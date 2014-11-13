Nov 13 The Republican-led U.S. House of
Representatives prepared to vote on Friday to approve the
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline that will help send
Canadian oil to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but the bill still
faces hurdles to final passage.
The 1,179-mile (1,900-km) pipeline would move 830,000
barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty, Alberta,
across the U.S. border to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would
connect with the project's already-built Gulf Coast leg.
Following are key dates in the six-year history of the
project:
July 2008 - TransCanada announces plans to expand its existing
590,000 bpd Keystone oil pipeline system to the Gulf Coast.
September 2008 - TransCanada Corp files an application
with the U.S. State Department for a presidential permit
allowing construction of the project.
August 2011 - The U.S. State Department issues its final
environmental impact statement for the project. It finds
Keystone XL will not have significant adverse effects on the
environment and begins a 90-day comment period to determine if
the project is in the U.S. national interest.
November 2011 - The U.S. State Department says it needs to
assess alternative routes for the pipeline in Nebraska to avoid
the environmentally sensitive Sandhills region. TransCanada
reaches an agreement with Nebraska's Department of Environmental
Quality to find an alternative route.
December 2011 - The U.S. Congress attaches a provision to a tax
cut bill requiring Keystone XL to receive its permit within 60
days unless President Barack Obama determines that the project
is not in America's national interest.
January 2012 - Obama declines to issue the permit, saying the
deadline does not allow sufficient time to assess the line's new
route through Nebraska. TransCanada says it will reapply.
February 2012 - TransCanada says it will start building Keystone
XL's $2.3 billion southern leg from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the
Gulf. The project, dubbed the Gulf Coast line, is not subject to
federal review.
May 2012 - TransCanada applies again to the State Department for
a presidential permit for the project after coming up with a new
route through Nebraska.
January 2013 - Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman approves the new
route.
March 2013 - The State Department issues its review of the
revamped application, saying the pipeline would not increase
greenhouse-gas emissions and would have few environmental
impacts along its route.
August 2013 - TransCanada says it will build the C$12 billion
($10.55 billion) Energy East line to take 1.1 million barrels
per day of Western Canadian crude to refineries and ports in
Quebec and New Brunswick.
January 2014 - Keystone XL's southern leg begins shipping oil
from Cushing to Texas. The State Department issues its final
environmental review of the revamped application. It repeats its
March 2013 position.
February 2014 - A Nebraska court invalidates the governor's
decision to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to pass through the
state. It ruled the law passed by the state's legislature, which
gave Heineman the decision on the route instead of the Nebraska
Public Service Commission, was "unconstitutional" and "void."
Heineman appeals the decision.
April 2014 - The Obama administration says it will delay a
decision until at least November, until the Nebraska Supreme
Court settles the dispute over Keystone XL's path.
October 2014 - TransCanada files for Canadian regulatory
approval for the Energy East pipeline project.
November 2014 - Republicans make big gains in the mid-term
elections, giving them majorities in the House and the Senate.
They promise to quickly bring forward a bill to authorize the
project.
End 2014 - The Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to issue its
ruling by year-end.
($1 = 1.1375 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary, Alberta; editing by
Matthew Lewis)