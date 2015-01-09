Jan 9 Nebraska's Supreme Court ruled against a
challenge to the Keystone XL oil pipeline's route through the
state on Friday, clearing the way for the Republican-controlled
U.S. Congress to try to force President Barack Obama to approve
the project.
The 1,179-mile (1,900-km) pipeline would send up to 830,000
barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty, Alberta,
across the U.S. border to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would
connect with the project's already-built Gulf Coast leg.
Following are key dates in the six-year history of the
project:
July 2008 - TransCanada Corp announces plans to expand
its existing 590,000 bpd Keystone oil pipeline system to the
Gulf Coast.
September 2008 - TransCanada Corp files an application with the
U.S. State Department for a presidential permit allowing
construction of the project.
August 2011 - The State Department issues its final
environmental impact statement for the project. It finds
Keystone XL will not have significant adverse effects on the
environment and begins a 90-day comment period to determine if
the project is in the U.S. national interest.
November 2011 - State Department says it needs to assess
alternative routes for the pipeline in Nebraska to avoid the
environmentally sensitive Sandhills region. TransCanada reaches
an agreement with Nebraska's Department of Environmental Quality
to find an new route.
December 2011 - The U.S. Congress attaches a provision to a tax
cut bill requiring Keystone XL to receive its permit within 60
days unless President Obama determines that the project is not
in America's national interest.
January 2012 - Obama declines to issue the permit, saying the
deadline does not allow sufficient time to assess the line's new
route through Nebraska. TransCanada says it will reapply.
February 2012 - TransCanada says it will start building Keystone
XL's $2.3 billion southern leg from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the
Gulf. The project, dubbed the Gulf Coast line, is not subject to
federal review.
May 2012 - TransCanada applies again to the State Department for
a presidential permit for the project after coming up with a new
route through Nebraska.
January 2013 - Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman approves the new
route.
March 2013 - The State Department issues its review of the
revamped application, saying the pipeline would not increase
greenhouse-gas emissions and would have few environmental
impacts along its route.
August 2013 - TransCanada says it will build the $10.11 billion
(C$12 billion) Energy East line to take 1.1 million barrels per
day of Western Canadian crude to refineries and ports in Quebec
and New Brunswick.
January 2014 - Keystone XL's southern leg begins shipping oil
from Cushing to Texas. The State Department issues its final
environmental review of the revamped application. It repeats its
March 2013 position.
February 2014 - A Nebraska court invalidates the governor's
decision to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to pass through the
state. It rules the law passed by the state's legislature, which
gave Heineman the decision on the route instead of the Nebraska
Public Service Commission, was "unconstitutional" and "void."
Heineman appeals the decision.
April 2014 - The Obama administration says it will delay a
decision until at least November, until the Nebraska Supreme
Court settles the dispute over Keystone XL's path.
September 2014 - TransCanada re-applies for a permit for the
line's route through South Dakota after its original approvals
expire.
October 2014 - TransCanada files for Canadian regulatory
approval for the Energy East pipeline project.
November 2014 - Republicans make big gains in the mid-term
elections, giving them majorities in the House of
Representatives and the Senate. They put forward a bill to force
Obama to approve the project. Approved by the House, the bill
fails in the Senate.
TransCanada revises its cost estimate for the project,
boosting the expected price tag to $8 billion from its prior
$5.4 billion estimate.
January 2015 - Republicans put forward a new bill to force
approval of the project. It passes in the House, hours after the
Nebraska Supreme Court approves Keystone XL's route within the
state. A Senate vote is still awaited.
($1 = 1.1867 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Tom
Brown)