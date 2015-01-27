(Adds details and background)
WASHINGTON Jan 26 Democrats in the U.S. Senate
blocked the Keystone XL pipeline bill from moving forward on
Monday, but supporters of the project vowed to push ahead and
eventually get a vote on the measure.
The Senate failed to get the 60 votes needed to limit
debate, voting 53 to 39 on the measure.
The Keystone bill allows Congress to approve TransCanada
Corp's project to link Canada's oil sands to refineries
on the Gulf Coast.
Democrats, who lost control of the Senate as a result of
November's elections, flexed their muscles to deliver a message
to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he will have to deal
with them even on bills that enjoy some bipartisan support.
McConnell has pledged that amendments to bills will be
debated in an open process. But Democrats said McConnell cut off
debate last Thursday on several amendments.
"He's got to work with us and not try to jam us," Senator
Chuck Schumer said of McConnell. Democrats are not trying to
delay the bill, but they don't want McConnell to shut down the
open process at his whim, said Schumer, the Senate's third
ranking Democrat.
Republicans have made passing the Keystone bill the first
priority of the new Senate.
But the White House has said President Barack Obama would
reject the bill, and Keystone supporters are four votes short of
the 67 needed to overcome any veto.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, the chairman of the energy
committee, vowed to work with Democrats on her panel to consider
additional amendments.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Sandra Maler)