Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday that would approve construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, but prospects for the Senate approving the measure were uncertain.
TransCanada Corp's controversial $8 billion pipeline would help transport crude oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, but is opposed by environmentalists.
Anidentical bill will be considered by the Senate next week but may lack the votes to pass. The bills also could face a veto threat by President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Frances Kerry)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.