By Patrick Rucker and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Feb 19 A Nebraska court on Wednesday
invalidated the governor's decision to allow the Keystone XL
pipeline to pass through the Midwestern state, casting new
uncertainty over the controversial project to link Alberta's oil
sands with refineries in Texas.
Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman last year supported
legislation that cleared the way for TransCanada Corp's
$5.4 billion pipeline to cross parts of his state.
But some landowners objected to the legislation, saying it
sidestepped their rights.
On Wednesday, the District Court of Lancaster County,
Nebraska, sided with landowners, a move that makes additional
months of delay to the project, already more than five years in
the planning, seem inevitable.
Judge Stephanie Stacy ruled that the recent law passed by
the state's legislature, which gave Heineman the decision on the
route instead of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, was
"unconstitutional" and "void."
TransCanada has been counting on President Barack Obama to
approve its pipeline plan, but Keystone backers had anticipated
the support of states and landowners as well.
Republican lawmakers have urged Obama for years to approve
the pipeline, and the president is also under pressure from
several vulnerable Democratic senators who favor the pipeline
and face re-election at a time when their party is scrambling to
maintain control of the U.S. Senate in November's elections. The
project looms over Obama's economic and environmental legacy.
Responding to the decision on Wednesday, TransCanada said it
was disappointed and would examine its legal options.
"We will now analyze the judgment and decide what next steps
may be taken," company spokesman Shawn Howard said.
A decision from the White House had not been expected before
May, given a number of steps that must still be taken after the
recent release of an environmental impact report by the State
Department.
Some Keystone foes said the Nebraska court's decision
guaranteed several more months of legal wrangling and
uncertainty.
"This court decision provides more uncertainty for pipeline
proponents, and more time to organize for pipeline opponents,"
said Dan Weiss, a senior fellow with the Center for American
Progress, which opposes the plan.
Keystone was expected to be discussed by Obama and Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper at a one-day North American
leaders' meeting on Wednesday in Toluca, Mexico.