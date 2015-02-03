(Adds comments from White House and TransCanada)
By Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Oil prices have dropped so low
that the Keystone XL pipeline could play a bigger role in the
development of Canada's oil sands and raise greenhouse gas
emissions, Obama administration environmental regulators said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's comments in a
letter to the State Department give weight to President Barack
Obama's view that the controversial pipeline should not be
approved if it significantly increases carbon pollution. The
letter, sent on Monday, was released on Tuesday.
The EPA implied that oil prices, which have more than halved
since the summer, mean that shipping Canadian oil to the United
States would not be economical unless the pipeline was built.
The State Department, which is evaluating the project
because the TransCanada Corp pipeline would carry oil
from a foreign country, is expected to make a recommendation to
Obama soon, after reviewing comments from the EPA and other
federal agencies.
Obama will make the final decision on Keystone, which has
been pending for more than six years. He has said the project
should not be approved if it substantially raises emissions
linked to climate change.
The EPA said more attention should be paid to the "potential
implications of lower oil prices on project impacts, especially
greenhouse gas emissions." The White House had no comment on
whether the letter shows the project fails Obama's climate test,
noting the State Department's approval process was ongoing.
In January 2014, the State Department's environmental review
of Keystone XL concluded that it would not affect the rate of
oil sands development or significantly raise emissions because
rail cars would carry the oil to U.S. markets even if the
pipeline was not built.
The EPA urged the State Department to "revisit" its
conclusions from last year that the pipeline would not lead to a
rise in emissions.
Transporting oil by rail is more expensive than shipping it
by pipeline. So, the lower oil prices go, the more likely a new
pipeline would speed up the rate of oil sands development.
Keystone XL would ship 830,000 barrels per day of crude, mostly
from Alberta's oil sands, to refineries and ports on the Gulf
Coast.
Last year's State Department review found that oil sands
production is expected to be most sensitive to transport costs
when prices are $65 to $75 per barrel. If prices fell to that
level, "higher transportation costs could have a substantial
impact on oil sands production levels," the review said. On
Tuesday, U.S. oil futures were trading at about $51 a
barrel.
The EPA also said the State Department's final review showed
that until efforts to cut emissions from oil sands production
are widespread, development of the resource "represents a
significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions."
Lawmakers are trying to push through the Keystone project on
their own. Next week, the House of Representatives will take up
a Senate bill passed last week to approve Keystone. Obama is
expected to veto the bill.
Environmental groups seized on the EPA letter, saying it
paves the way for Obama to reject the pipeline.
"Keystone XL continues to be a step backwards and simply
does not make sense given low oil prices and the high carbon
content of tar sands," said Jane Kleeb, president of activist
group Bold Nebraska.
Energy company interests slammed the EPA comments, saying
that the crude price drop was likely temporary. A TransCanada
spokesman said emissions from Canada's oil sands are falling as
technology improves, while emissions from similar oil deposits
in countries that export to the United States are going up.
