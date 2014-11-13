UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a bill forcing approval of Keystone XL oil pipeline project on Friday, according to a congressional aide on Thursday.
The legislation, which is expected to pass the Republican-led chamber, would force approval of the controversial oil pipeline. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
