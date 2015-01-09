(Adds background on Senate)
By Patrick Rucker and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The Keystone XL oil pipeline
cleared two hurdles on Friday, setting up a showdown between
Congress and President Barack Obama who has raised new questions
about the project after more than six years of review.
Following months of deliberation, the Nebraska Supreme Court
allowed a route for the pipeline to cross the state, shifting
the debate over TransCanada Corp's project fully to
Washington, where Republicans now in control of Congress are
seeking to force its final approval.
Hours later, the House of Representatives passed a bill 266
to 153, with 28 Democrats in support of the project. The Senate
will debate a Keystone bill next week, but White House officials
said Obama would reject the legislation.
"If presented to the president, he will veto," spokesman
Eric Schultz said in a statement.
Obama has criticized the pipeline recently saying it would
do little to cut prices for U.S. consumers and that it would
mainly benefit the company as the petroleum would eventually be
shipped abroad.
In Nebraska, the legal question narrowly focused on whether
former Governor Dave Heineman had a right to bless the route of
the pipeline in his state. The pipeline would carry up to
830,000 barrels of oil per day mostly from Canada's oil sands to
Nebraska, en route to Gulf Coast refineries.
But the court was deadlocked, which amounted to ruling in
the company's favor.
The pipeline has galvanized environmentalists who see it as
an emblem of fossil fuel dependence, and energy interests who
see a Canada-to-Texas pipeline system as a tool to spur more
energy production in North America.
Obama has said he could not endorse a project that
meaningfully worsens climate change and the issue could become
one of the more controversial of his second term.
But Congress may yet settle the matter if Republicans can
surmount an Obama veto or attach a Keystone provision to
must-pass legislation, such as a spending bill or a wider energy
measure.
Senator John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican who is
sponsoring the legislation, has said he has 63 votes for the
bill, four short of the number needed to overturn any veto.
The court's ruling allows the U.S. State Department to
decide whether the pipeline meant to carry Canadian oil sands
petroleum would be in the country's interest, a necessary step
for the cross-border project.
Environmentalists oppose Keystone since it could help expand
emissions-intensive development of the oil sands.
Obama has said his administration could not measure the
project's impact on the climate before the Nebraska Supreme
Court ruled. Friday's decision cleared the way.
