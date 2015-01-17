WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. State Department
told other federal agencies on Friday it needs to hear their
views on the Keystone XL pipeline by Feb. 2 as officials
conclude their assessment of the controversial project.
The State Department is reviewing whether the proposed
pipeline by TransCanada Corp is in the U.S. national
interest and is taking input from eight federal agencies,
including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interior,
Commerce and Homeland Security departments.
"Once we have received all of the information needed for
completion of the review, that information has been analyzed,
and the final documents have been prepared, a determination will
be made," a State Department official said.
The pipeline, which would take Canadian oil to refineries
along the U.S. Gulf Coast, has become a point of contention
between the Republican-dominated U.S. Congress and the Obama
administration, which wants the State Department to complete its
review of plans for the pipeline before making a decision.
Republicans are pushing for the pipeline as a project that
will create jobs and provide energy security for the United
States. The House has passed a bill for the pipeline and the
Senate is scheduled to vote on it this month, despite the threat
of veto from President Barack Obama, who has questioned how
beneficial it will be for the United States.
The State Department has jurisdiction over the pipeline
since it crosses the border. It considers factors such as energy
supplies, and the pipeline's impact on the environment and
economy.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Bill Trott and Andre
Grenon)