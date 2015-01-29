WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Senate passed a bill
on Thursday to approve the long-pending Keystone XL oil
pipeline, despite the White House saying earlier in the day that
President Barack Obama would veto the measure.
The Republican-led Senate passed the bill that would approve
TransCanada Corp's project to carry 800,000 barrels per
day of heavy Canadian crude to Nebraska on the way to Gulf Coast
refineries and ports.
The House has passed its own pipeline bill and will work
with the Senate to send the bill to the Obama's desk. After the
potential veto, Obama is expected to make his own decision on
the pipeline after the State Department finishes a review in
coming weeks.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Cornwell; Editing by
Sandra Maler)