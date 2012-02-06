* Key House panel to vote on adding Keystone to highway bill
* Terry does not rule out other plans to advance pipeline
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 Republicans in the
U.S. House of Representatives will try to force quick
approval of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline using a
highway funding bill, but the plan's author said on
Monday there may be more than one avenue for advancing the
project.
President Barack Obama's administration blocked
TransCanada's $7 billion project last month.
A key House panel is set to vote on Tuesday to
attach a plan to speed approval for the project into the highway
bill, but a must-pass payroll tax cut legislation provides
another option, said Lee Terry, a Republican from Nebraska.
"We'll keep swinging," Terry told reporters.
"Maybe we'll use both."
Terry's plan is slated for a vote by the House Energy and
Commerce Committee on Tuesday. It would transfer authority for
permitting the 1,700-mile (2,720-km) project to the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission and direct the commission to
approve the project within 30 days.
At a hearing on Monday, John Dingell, a Democratic member of
the committee, noted the bill was unlikely to be approved by the
Democratic-controlled Senate, nor signed by Obama.
The Senate Finance Committee will vote on changes to the
Senate version of the highway bill on Tuesday. Republican Orrin
Hatch, a member of that panel, has floated an amendment that
would approve Keystone.
Republicans in the Senate have introduced their own bill to
push Keystone forward.
Obama delayed the pipeline last month, saying his
administration needed more time to review its environmental
impact in Nebraska. The state government is evaluating a new
route after rejecting an initial plan that sent the line through
a sensitive aquifer region.
Republicans want work on the rest of the pipeline to begin
immediately because they believe it will create much-needed jobs
and replace oil imports from the Middle East and Venezuela.
Some Democrats oppose the project because they believe
production of the Alberta oil emits more climate-changing
greenhouse gases than other types, and argue jobs estimates for
the project are inflated.
Democratic Congressman Edward Markey said he will try to
amend Terry's bill on Tuesday to block exports of oil and
refined fuels from the pipeline.
The pipeline would make the United States "a mere middleman
between Alberta and Asia" instead of boosting U.S. energy
security, Markey said.
Terry called that argument "asinine.
"To sit there and say, because a couple percent (of total
fuels produced from Alberta crude) may go overseas, that you
want to shut down the whole pipeline, doesn't make sense to me,"
Terry told reporters.