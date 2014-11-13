The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to
vote on Friday to approve TransCanada Corp's
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline that will help transport
oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but the bill still
faces hurdles to final passage.
The Senate could take up the bill next week, possibly on
Tuesday, setting up a potential showdown with the White
House.
The following are five key facts about the pipeline:
The 1,179-mile (1,900-km) pipeline would move 830,000
barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty, Alberta,
across the U.S. border to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would
connect with the project's already-built Gulf Coast leg.
The project has been held up for years in regulatory review
by the U.S. government. Environmentalists and other critics have
called on President Barack Obama to reject the plan, saying it
could hasten climate change by promoting oil-harvesting methods
in Alberta that produce high levels of carbon dioxide
emissions.
Canada's No. 2 pipeline company first proposed the Keystone
XL pipeline more than six years ago. Since then, regulatory
delays and environmental opposition have pushed costs up to $8
billion from $5.4 billion.
Committed shippers on Keystone XL, such as Suncor Energy Inc
and Cenovus Energy Inc, are eager to see the
pipeline built to help relieve congestion on export networks and
help Canadian oil sands producers obtain better prices for their
crude. Bottlenecks in Alberta last year pushed the price of
Canadian heavy crude more than $40 per barrel below the West
Texas Intermediate benchmark. The price has since recovered to
$15.50 under WTI on Nov. 12.
If Keystone XL goes ahead, demand to ship crude by rail
could wane, hurting unit train terminal operators like Canexus
Corp and Torq Transloading, rail companies including Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway Co
, and rail car manufacturers including American Railcar
Industries Inc.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams in Calgary; Tim
Gardner and Ros Krasny in Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)