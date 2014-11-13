The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on Friday to approve TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline that will help transport oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but the bill still faces hurdles to final passage. The Senate could take up the bill next week, possibly on Tuesday, setting up a potential showdown with the White House. The following are five key facts about the pipeline: The 1,179-mile (1,900-km) pipeline would move 830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty, Alberta, across the U.S. border to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with the project's already-built Gulf Coast leg. The project has been held up for years in regulatory review by the U.S. government. Environmentalists and other critics have called on President Barack Obama to reject the plan, saying it could hasten climate change by promoting oil-harvesting methods in Alberta that produce high levels of carbon dioxide emissions. Canada's No. 2 pipeline company first proposed the Keystone XL pipeline more than six years ago. Since then, regulatory delays and environmental opposition have pushed costs up to $8 billion from $5.4 billion. Committed shippers on Keystone XL, such as Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc, are eager to see the pipeline built to help relieve congestion on export networks and help Canadian oil sands producers obtain better prices for their crude. Bottlenecks in Alberta last year pushed the price of Canadian heavy crude more than $40 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. The price has since recovered to $15.50 under WTI on Nov. 12. If Keystone XL goes ahead, demand to ship crude by rail could wane, hurting unit train terminal operators like Canexus Corp and Torq Transloading, rail companies including Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway Co , and rail car manufacturers including American Railcar Industries Inc. (Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams in Calgary; Tim Gardner and Ros Krasny in Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)