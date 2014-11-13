(Adds Boxer, Carper, Hoeven comments)
By Richard Cowan and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives prepared to vote on Friday to approve the
Keystone XL oil pipeline that will help transport oil from
Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but the bill still faces
hurdles to final passage.
The House planned to begin debating the bill, which is
expected to pass that chamber, on Thursday. The legislation
would circumvent the need for approval of TransCanada Corp's
$8 billion project by the Obama administration, which
has been pending for more than six years.
Final approval of the pipeline would bring to an end years
of grappling between supporters, who tout its job-creating
potential, and environmentalists, who oppose encouraging
Canada's extraction of so-called dirty fuels.
It would also be a blow to President Barack Obama if members
of his Democratic Party joined Republicans to approve the
pipeline. It was not yet clear if Obama would use his veto, but
he has threatened to veto Keystone legislation in the past.
The Senate could take up the bill next week, possibly on
Tuesday. Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Mary
Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat, led the effort to approve the
bill in the Senate, but it appeared on Thursday that she did not
yet have enough votes to be sure of passage.
The abrupt move to vote on the pipeline follows midterm
elections last week that were disastrous for Democrats.
Republicans maintained control of the House and will take over
the majority in the Senate when the new Congress convenes in
early 2015.
Landrieu herself faces a runoff election on Dec. 6. The
House bill was introduced by Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy,
who is seeking to unseat her. The fact they both pushed the
issue in Congress illustrates the importance of the pipeline in
a state whose economy is highly dependent on drilling, shipping
and refining oil.
The portion of the project at issue requires presidential
approval because it crosses an international border, but that
approval has been delayed for years. Obama has raised doubts
about how many jobs the pipeline would create and said he does
not want to interfere with a State Department review.
PATH UNCLEAR
Two Senate aides said Landrieu is one to two votes short of
the 60 in the 100-seat chamber that are needed to withstand a
potential filibuster, a procedure that effectively blocks
passage of a bill.
Many Democrats side with environmentalists, particularly
after pipeline spills in places such as Michigan.
"For me the issue has always been the disastrous impacts to
the health of the people," said Senator Barbara Boxer, a
California Democrat who opposes the bill.
Other Democrats joined Landrieu. Senator Tom Carper of
Delaware said he thought the issue had dragged on too long and
it was time to "clear the decks" and move onto other problems.
If the bill passed, it would set up a showdown with the
White House.
Senior White House adviser Valerie Jarrett declined on
Thursday to say whether Obama would sign a bill. "We've always
taken a dim view of the legislative approach," she said in an
interview with MSNBC, echoing earlier White House comments. She
said the White House had not seen the proposed bills.
Obama has vetoed only two bills during his presidency, far
fewer than his predecessors. If he vetoed a Keystone bill,
Congress could try to override him.
"If he does veto it, however, we aren't finished," said
Senator John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican who introduced
the Keystone bill with Landrieu earlier this year.
"We'll pass it as either part of broader energy legislation
or as an amendment to another must-pass bill," he said, adding
that it could happen in 2015 if lawmakers do not pass the bill
before the current congressional session ends.
The pipeline also faces a court challenge in Nebraska over
its route. A ruling on that case is possible within the next few
weeks.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner, David Lawder, Susan
Heavey and Steve Holland in Washington; editing by Doina Chiacu,
Matthew Lewis and Frances Kerry)