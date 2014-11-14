By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives prepared to approve the Keystone XL pipeline
on Friday, but a similar bill struggled to get enough support in
the Senate and President Barack Obama indicated he might use his
veto if the bill does get through Congress.
Republicans were confident of passing the House bill, which
would circumvent the need for approval of TransCanada Corp's
$8 billion project by the Obama administration.
"We are going to make it as easy as possible for the Senate
to finally get a bill to the president's desk that approves this
long-overdue Keystone XL pipeline," said Republican
Representative Bill Cassidy from Louisiana, who is sponsoring
the House bill.
Approval for the pipeline, which would help transport oil
from Canada's oil sands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf
coast, has rested with the administration as it crosses an
international border.
The decision has been pending for more than six years amid
jousting between proponents of the pipeline who say it would
create thousands of construction jobs and environmentalists who
say it would increase carbon emissions linked to climate change.
Obama, speaking at a news conference in Myanmar on Friday,
said his position on the 800,000 barrels per day pipeline had
not changed.
Obama, who has raised doubts about how many jobs the
pipeline would create and said he does not want to interfere
with the State Department review of the issue, cited pending
legal action in Nebraska and said it was hard to evaluate the
pipeline proposal until the actual route was known.
The White House has not made clear whether Obama would use
his veto to block the bill currently before Congress, but he has
threatened to use that power in the past.
The Senate was still one vote shy of the 60 needed to
overcome a filibuster, or blocking procedure, and pass a
companion bill, an aide to a Keystone supporter in that chamber
said on Friday. The Senate vote is expected next Tuesday.
The congressional bills have highlighted both the importance
of the pipeline to Louisiana, whose economy is heavily
oil-dependent, and the fact that Obama cannot count on full
support from members of his Democratic Party on some issues.
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu, the head of her chamber's
energy committee, is co-sponsoring the Keystone bill in the
Senate with Republican John Hoeven of North Dakota. She is
battling to retain her Senate seat in a runoff election against
Cassidy on Dec. 6, after last week's midterm elections.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Frances Kerry)