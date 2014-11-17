By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Nov 17 Supporters of the Keystone XL
pipeline in the U.S. Senate on Monday scrambled to gather votes
to pass a bill that authorizes the project to help send Canadian
oil to the U.S. Gulf, a task made harder after President Barack
Obama made his toughest comments yet about the duct.
With her chamber stuck at 59 votes for Keystone XL, Senator
Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat, worked hard to gather one
last vote needed to pass a bill that the House of
Representatives easily approved on Friday. The
Senate is expected to vote as early as 6:15 p.m. EST (2315 GMT)
on Tuesday on TransCanada Corp's project that would
transport more than 800,000 barrels per day of oil.
"She is going to continue to work every day to get the votes
she needs to pass the bill on Tuesday," an aide to Landrieu said
on Monday.
Republicans including Senator John Hoeven, from North
Dakota, also called Democrats on Monday. All 45 Republicans
support the pipeline, so they need 15 Democrats. Several
Democrats whom they thought they could win said last week they
will vote "no."
Obama criticized the project during a trip to Asia late last
week, saying it would not lower fuel prices for drivers, but
would allow Canada to "pump their oil, send it through our land,
down to the Gulf, where it will be sold everywhere
else."
Republicans and energy analysts said those comments likely
meant Obama was leaning toward vetoing any Senate Keystone bill
that passes, either this year or early next year.
"The President ... is basically threatening a veto this
time," said Ryan Bernstein, an aide to Hoeven, who is sponsoring
the bill with Landrieu. "Obviously, this makes it harder to
gather votes because he is sending a signal to Democrats on
which way he thinks they should vote."
Many environmentalists oppose Keystone, saying it would
spike emissions linked to climate change and that the oil could
be sold abroad. Construction workers and other supporters say it
would create thousands of jobs.
Hoeven plans to reintroduce the bill in January or February
if it does not pass on Tuesday. Supporters could introduce a
standalone bill or attach Keystone language to another bill that
would be hard for Obama to veto.
Republicans say they will have 60 votes next year after the
party's strong showing in this month's U.S. midterm elections
which will give them new senators including Joni Ernst of Iowa,
Cory Gardner of Colorado and Shelley Moore Capito of West
Virginia.
