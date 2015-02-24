WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. President Barack Obama will veto on Tuesday a bill that would have allowed Congress to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Earnest said Congress had sent the bill up to the White House.

Officials have warned in advance that Obama would veto the measure, which would have circumvented a State Department process, underway for years, to determine whether the project is in the United States' national interest.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason)