WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine, who was seen as a swing vote on the Keystone XL pipeline, on Tuesday said he will vote "no" on the legislation for the controversial project.

In a statement, the independent senator said: "Congress is not - nor should it be - in the business of legislating the approval or disapproval of a construction project." He also said he is frustrated that U.S. President Barack Obama has not made a decision on the future of the pipeline and urged him to decide soon. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)