WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. Senator Angus King of
Maine, who was seen as a swing vote on the Keystone XL pipeline,
on Tuesday said he will vote "no" on the legislation for the
controversial project.
In a statement, the independent senator said: "Congress is
not - nor should it be - in the business of legislating the
approval or disapproval of a construction project." He also said
he is frustrated that U.S. President Barack Obama has not made a
decision on the future of the pipeline and urged him to decide
soon.
