WASHINGTON Nov 12 Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu said she will propose debate later on Wednesday and a vote on Thursday to approve the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Landrieu of Louisiana, who faces a runoff election in December to retain her seat, said on the Senate floor she was "confident" she has the votes to pass a bill on TransCanada's $8 billion project.

"I believe it is time to act," said Landrieu, chair of the Senate Energy Committee. "It's a deliverable on promises that we have all made."

