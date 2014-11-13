(Adds White House comment)
By Ros Krasny and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Nov 12 Legislation to approve the
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline began racing through the
U.S. Congress on Wednesday as Democrats and Republicans appeared
to be coming together in a challenge of President Barack Obama's
oversight of the project.
In a series of rapid developments that unfolded just hours
after Congress returned from a seven-week recess, there were
indications the measure could pass and be sent to Obama sometime
next week.
Republicans, victorious in the Nov. 4 congressional
elections in which they campaigned heavily on the need for
Keystone, have been pushing for approval of the project amid
objections from some Democrats.
"It is time for America to become energy independent and
that is impossible without the Keystone pipeline and other
pipelines like it," Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu of
Louisiana told reporters. Landrieu and Senator John Hoeven, a
Republican of North Dakota, introduced the bill on May 1.
Landrieu, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources
Committee, is fighting for her political life as she faces a
runoff race early next month that will determine whether she can
serve another six-year Senate term beginning in January.
Landrieu acknowledged to reporters that she had no
commitment from Obama that he would sign a Keystone bill if
Congress sends one to him.
Obama is currently in Asia, and a spokesman travelling with
him said the White House took a dim view of the proposal.
"The administration has taken a dim view of these kinds of
legislative proposals in the past," said White House spokesman
Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters in Naypyitaw, the capital of
Myanmar. "It's fair to say that our dim view of these kinds of
proposals has not changed.
"Evaluating those earlier proposals, we have indicated that
the president's senior advisers at the White House have
recommended that he veto legislation like that," Earnest added.
"And that has continued to be our position."
CHALLENGE
Republican Representative Bill Cassidy is challenging
Landrieu for her Senate seat.
Their campaigns appeared to move from Louisiana to
Washington on Wednesday as Landrieu touted her long work in
favor of TransCanada Corp's $8 billion Keystone
project.
Cassidy immediately responded by introducing a nearly
identical bill in the House. Other versions already have passed
the Republican-controlled chamber.
The Obama administration has been weighing for six years
whether to approve the pipeline that would run from Canada south
to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The project also faces a court
challenge in Nebraska over the pipeline's route.
Environmentalists, an important Democratic constituency,
have argued against encouraging Canada's extraction of a crude
oil that is seen as particularly polluting and will worsen
global climate change problems.
The moves in Congress also came as the United States and
China, two of the biggest users of polluting fossil fuels such
as coal and oil, announced new long-term goals for limiting
emissions linked to climate change.
A House vote on Keystone was set for as early as Thursday
and if the Senate next week also approves the bill, possibly on
Tuesday, Congress would be aiming to take the decision on the
pipeline out of Obama's hands.
But it still would be up to Obama whether to sign the
measure into law, which would please labor unions that covet the
potential pipeline construction projects, or veto it and
challenge Congress to override him.
The pipeline project needs presidential approval because it
crosses an international border.
Wednesday's developments kicked off a furious lobbying
campaign by environmentalists, who want to kill the legislative
effort and leave the pipeline decision in Obama's hands.
"This tar sands oil pipeline was a bad idea before the
election and it remains a bad idea," said Danielle Droitsch of
the Natural Resources Defense Council.
"The pipeline would mean that more of the world's dirtiest
oil flows through the United States, threatening water supplies.
And burning the additional tar sands oil would needlessly
worsen climate change," Droitsch said.
