Dec 19 Nebraska's Supreme Court could help
settle the fate of the Keystone XL pipeline when it decides
whether state lawmakers were right to clear the way for the
controversial project to help carry oil from Canada's oil sands
to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The ruling by the seven-judge panel could either clear a
bureaucratic hurdle or send the TransCanada Corp plan
into a logistical tailspin after more than five years of delay.
The timing of the decision is unclear, but the court has
said it will be issued on a Friday morning. Many analysts expect
word to come before state lawmakers convene for their next
session in the first full week of January.
Following are some possible legal outcomes:
A RULING AGAINST KEYSTONE
- Uphold a ruling in Thompson v. Heineman, CI 12-2060.
- A state court faulted Republican Governor Dave Heineman
for shepherding the 2012 legislation that cleared the way for
the pipeline route. The judge said that work was typically left
to the state's Public Services Commission.
- If the top court endorses the lower judge's ruling,
TransCanada may have to begin a new bureaucratic odyssey with
the PSC that would likely last at least seven months, maybe
more.
- If the PSC alters the route, the U.S. State Department
would likely undertake a further review of impacts, adding more
months to the process.
A RULING IN KEYSTONE'S FAVOR
- Overturn the lower court decision.
- The Supreme Court may decide that Heineman had the power
to approve a Keystone XL route, which would remove one of the
last meaningful challenges to the project.
- If Nebraska blesses a route, the State Department would
finish its study. President Barack Obama has said he will have
the final word. An end to the Nebraska dispute would clear the
way for a White House decision.
OTHER POSSIBLE RULINGS
- The court may broadly endorse Heineman's authority to
support a pipeline route but challenge the 2012 moves on
technical grounds and ask the Legislature to take up the issue
again, which would likely advance the pipeline, though slowly.
- The Nebraska PSC typically regulates "common carrier"
projects like pipelines, but the court could decide that
Keystone is an exception, clouding the rules to right of way
across private property. The implications of such a move are
unclear.
- Heineman has argued that Keystone foes do not have
standing to challenge the project since it is not yet clear how
landowners could be affected. If the judges agree, the dispute
could live on in a fresh challenge.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney, Frances Kerry and Eric Walsh)