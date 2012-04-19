WASHINGTON, April 19 TransCanada Corp has
presented Nebraska officials with a report on alternative routes
for the proposed $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline that would
avoid ecologically sensitive areas, the state environment office
said on Thu rsday.
The agency will give feedback to TransCanada on the
report concerning the line designed to carry oil sands crude
from Canada to Texas. After that, the company can finalize a
route it wants to have evaluated by Nebraska.
The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality said it
will soon announce dates for public meetings to be held in the
proposed route area.
President Barack Obama put the Keystone XL project on hold
this year after Republicans in Congress tried to force him to
approve the project.
Late last year the U.S. State Department delayed a decision
on the line until 2013, well after the Nov. 6 presidential
election, saying new routes needed to be studied to avoid
fragile ecological lands in the Sand Hills of Nebraska.
Environmental groups, an important part of Obama's base,
have opposed the line because it would cross an important
aquifer and because they say the Canadian oil sands crude it
would transport is more carbon-intensive than other crudes.
On Wednesday, Nebraska Gov . Dave Heineman signed a bill that
gave the state environmental agency authority to review major
oil pipeline projects proposed in the state. If Heineman
approves the final route plan, he will send his decision to
federal agencies involved in approval of the pipeline.
TransCanada will resubmit its application to the federal
government "as soon as we can, but there's still work to do,"
said Shawn Howard, a company spokesman.
For the fourth time in two years, the U.S. House of
Representatives voted this week in factor of speeding up the
pipeline, but the White House said Obama would veto the bill if
it made it to his desk.