One police officer killed, another wounded in Paris shooting - police
PARIS One policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris on Thursday night, a police source said.
TOLUCA, Mexico President Barack Obama said on Wednesday his government needed to follow its established process to decide whether to allow the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada to go ahead, stressing that concerns about climate change needed to be at the forefront of government decisions.
"I said previously that how Keystone impacted greenhouse gas emissions would affect our decision, but frankly it has to affect all of our decisions at this stage," Obama told a news conference concluding a North American summit.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland, Mark Felsenthal, Simon Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)
ISLAMABAD Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled there was insufficient evidence to order Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's removal from office over corruption allegations levelled by the opposition, but it ordered further investigations.