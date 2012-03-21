WASHINGTON, March 21 President Barack Obama will
issue a memo to federal agencies on Thursday directing federal
agencies to prioritize permitting of TransCanada's
southern leg of the Keystone pipeline, a senior White House
official said on Wednesday.
Obama will visit Cushing, Oklahoma, on Thursday to promote
his energy policies amid soaring gasoline prices. Obama delayed
a decision on the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline in
January. But he has thrown his support behind the building of
the pipeline's southern leg, which would run from Oklahoma to
Texas and help relieve a glut of U.S. and Canadian crude in the
Cushing oil hub.
"What the president is actually going to be issuing tomorrow
is the specific memorandum in Cushing which directs federal
agencies to name the Cushing pipeline as a top priority of the
new executive orders' expedited permitting process," the
official told reporters in a conference call. TransCanada has
not yet applied for the southern leg, but is expected to do so
shortly.