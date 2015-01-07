(Adds detail from statement)
WASHINGTON Jan 7 President Barack Obama's
advisers will recommend he veto a House bill approving
construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline if the legislation
reaches his desk, the White House said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Republican senators started the new U.S. Congress on Tuesday
with legislation to approve TransCanada Corp's pipeline
from Canada to the United States and White House spokesman Josh
Earnest said Obama would not sign it.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget on
Wednesday issued a statement formalizing the veto threat.
The statement said the House bill would circumvent
presidential authority and prevent thorough consideration of
security, safety and environmental concerns.
(Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Marguerita Choy)