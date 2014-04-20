By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON, April 20
WASHINGTON, April 20 The latest delay to a final
decision on the Keystone XL oil pipeline will reinforce a White
House strategy to energize President Barack Obama's
liberal-leaning base before fall elections in which Democrats
risk losing control of the U.S. Senate.
Environmentalists, worried about the project's effect on
climate change, have put enormous pressure on the president to
reject the pipeline from Canada's oil sands, staging
demonstrations outside the White House and protests in states
where he travels.
A decision to approve it now could have prompted that vocal
group, which was instrumental in electing Obama in 2008 and
2012, to sit out the Nov. 4 congressional elections.
The State Department's announcement on Friday that it would
give government agencies more time to study the project was seen
by strategists from both parties as a move to prevent that and
boost Obama in the eyes of his supporters. Support for the
president, or lack of it, is generally reflected in mid-term
voter turnout.
Approval of the pipeline would also have risked dampening
the enthusiasm of wealthy donors such as billionaire investor
Tom Steyer, who is spending tens of millions of dollars to boost
environmentally-friendly candidates.
"This is rotten eggs for TransCanada and good news on Good
Friday for those who oppose Keystone as not being in our
nation's best interest," Steyer said in a statement.
Obama cannot run for re-election again, but the outcome of
the congressional elections, particularly control of the Senate,
will determine how much of his agenda can be enacted during his
final two years in office.
Mobilizing the parts of his base that showed up to vote in
2012, including environmentally-conscious young people, gays and
lesbians, Hispanics, and women, is key to helping Democrats in a
year when the White House is not up for grabs.
But the delay of TransCanada Corp's proposed project to
bring oil from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast does carry risks
for Obama's party. Republicans, who argue the pipeline would
boost job creation, have used the administration's delays to
attack Democrats in conservative-leaning states.
BOOSTING CORE SUPPORTERS
In November, all of the seats in the House of
Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be up for
election. Republicans already control the House and need a net
gain of six seats to take control of the Senate.
In recent weeks, Obama has warned of the risks to the party
if disillusioned Democrats do not vote in November, and the
White House has taken other actions to rev up core Obama
supporters. Those include regulations designed to ensure women
working for federal contractors are paid equally for work that
is similar to that done by men.
In addition, Obama has sought to stress his healthcare
program's success in signing people up for insurance as a win
for Democrats. The party was stung by a shaky rollout last fall.
"The biggest problem in any mid-term, especially in a
six-year mid-term, is having some level of enthusiasm in the
president," said Norm Ornstein, a political expert at the
American Enterprise Institute.
"If you have a lot of people who are angry at you or
disillusioned and sit on their hands, you're going to have a
disaster in November."
Defeating Keystone XL remains a top priority for Obama's
base, and delays on the decision have become a common
occurrence. In 2011 the administration said it would study a new
route for the pipeline, pushing the process past the 2012
presidential election. The following year further delays were
announced.
VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS
The State Department said the postponement would allow time
for the Nebraska Supreme Court to settle a dispute over the
proposed path for the pipeline.
A department spokeswoman said politics did not play a role
in the decision.
Environmentalists welcomed the latest delay. "Mostly we
think this helps us," said Michael Brune, executive director of
the environmental organization Sierra Club. "The only thing
better than a pipeline that shouldn't be built is to delay it
for up to another year or more."
Republicans, meanwhile, indicated the decision would provide
fresh fodder for their criticism of Obama over the pipeline.
Republicans are looking for new lines of attack on the president
after his healthcare law, known as Obamacare, recovered from
last year's acute teething problems.
Many Democrats are vulnerable to attack, and some worried
that the delay on the pipeline decision could undermine
moderates such as Louisiana Senator Mary Landrieu and Arkansas
Senator Mark Pryor whose re-election bids will help determine
whether Republicans gain control of the Senate.
After the State Department's announcement, Landrieu promised
constituents in her energy-producing state that she would wield
her power as chair of the Senate Energy Committee to get the
Keystone project approved.
Landrieu was one of 11 Democratic senators who urged Obama
in a letter a week ago to make a decision on the project by May
31. But even if she and her colleagues joined Republicans to
pass a bill compelling Obama to approve Keystone XL, they would
have a difficult time reaching the necessary two-thirds majority
in the 100-person Senate to override a presidential veto.
"We don't think it's particularly likely," said Christine
Tezak, Managing Director at ClearView Energy Partners, LLC about
the possibility of Congress forcing the issue.
That in itself left an opening for Republicans to exploit.
"The biggest impact from our perspective is this takes away
the argument from red-state Democratic senators that they have
influence in Washington to push things through like Keystone,"
said Tim Miller, executive director of America Rising, a
Republican super PAC.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Roberta Rampton, and
Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Caren Bohan and Frances Kerry)