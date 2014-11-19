(Repeats story, no changes to text)
By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama might
be open to using the Keystone pipeline as leverage with
Republicans if they cooperate on other aspects of his
long-stalled domestic agenda, such as investing in
infrastructure, closing tax loopholes or reducing carbon
emissions.
After years of fighting over TransCanada's crude
oil pipeline from Canada, a Keystone deal is not entirely out of
the question, sources inside the administration and others close
to the White House told Reuters on Tuesday.
With the Senate's narrow defeat of a Keystone bill on
Tuesday, Obama avoided the awkward position of possibly vetoing
a bill supported by members of his own Democratic party.
But the issue will come up again soon after the
new year when Republicans, who already control the House of
Representatives, take charge of the Senate as well.
Any deal would have to yield concrete gains for Obama on his
agenda. Obama also likely would insist on making an executive
decision on the $8 billion pipeline from Canada, rather than
letting Congress approve the permit, sources said.
"Whatever the president decides, I expect it will be driven
by the bottom line on carbon pollution, not by symbolism," one
former administration official told Reuters.
Obama wants to make headway on slowing climate change during
his last two years in office, but he has made it clear that new
rules to curb carbon emissions from power plants and a global
agreement on climate change are far more meaningful in the big
picture than the fate of the pipeline.
Sources close to the White House say Obama believes that
both pipeline opponents and proponents have exaggerated the
significance of their claims about the pipeline, turning it into
a political symbol.
But Republicans have vowed to take another run at forcing
approval early in 2015. Assuming support from at least a handful
of Democrats, Republicans likely would have enough votes to pass
it but not enough to override a veto.
Republicans could try to attach the measure to a government
funding measure to make Obama's veto decision more difficult.
A compromise would give Republicans a win on Keystone, a
politically popular issue. But the White House would need to
extract a win, too.
Timing could be a hurdle to any potential deal. Obama has
said he will wait for the Supreme Court of Nebraska to rule on a
pipeline challenge from landowners in that state, a decision
expected sometime between Friday and January.
If the court sides with the landowners, the Keystone route
would need to be approved by the state's Public Service
Commission - a process that could take most of 2015.
Obama has said he will approve the project if it does not
hike carbon emissions, a standard cheered by green groups.
"Ultimately, we believe that the Keystone pipeline would
significantly exacerbate climate pollution, and therefore would
flunk his test for approval," said Dan Weiss, senior vice
president for campaigns at the League of Conservation Voters.
But a State Department review found that blocking the
pipeline would not stop Canada from developing its oil sands.
Canada and the oil industry took that as a sign Obama could
ultimately approve the pipeline.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and
Amanda Becker; Editing by Ken Wills)