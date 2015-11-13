By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Nov 13 Many Americans are lukewarm
on President Barack Obama's rejection of the Keystone XL
pipeline, with more than a third saying they didn't care either
way, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.
Of 920 adults asked between Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 about the
president's decision, 35 percent said they neither agreed nor
disagreed. Another 14 percent said they only somewhat agreed and
13 percent said they somewhat disagreed.
TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline to link existing
networks to let oil flow from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, was
rejected by the Obama administration on Nov. 6 after years of
deliberation.
The 1,200-mile (1931 km) pipeline out of Alberta's oil sands
became a flashpoint for environmentalists, who argued the U.S.
should keep the dirtiest fossil fuels in the ground as the
country shifts to renewable energy and not enable additional oil
extraction. Activists celebrated Obama's decision in Lafayette
Square across from the White House.
The poll showed how starkly the issue of approving the
pipeline divides along political fault lines, with 30 percent of
Democrats saying they strongly agreed, but just 6 percent of
Republicans.
The approval process for the pipeline, which became an issue
in the U.S. Democratic presidential race, began when Hillary
Clinton was Obama's secretary of state. For weeks on the
campaign trail she resisted staking out her position, saying she
would wait for the administration's decision. In September she
said she could wait no longer and recommended the pipeline's
rejection.
Clinton's chief challenger, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of
Vermont, has long said rejecting the pipeline was a "no
brainer."
Some leading Republican candidates, on the other hand,
lambasted Obama for the decision, saying that the cancellation
wasted an opportunity to create thousands of jobs and that he
had caved in to pressure from special interest groups.
The number of permanent jobs the project would create is in
dispute.
The poll had a credibility interval of plus or minus 4
percentage points.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Christian Plumb)