By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. officials weighing the
climate impact of the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline
connecting Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are zeroing in on
the question of whether shipment by rail is a viable alternative
to the controversial project, industry sources say.
As it prepares a final environmental review of the $5.3
billion oil pipeline, the State Department has asked
crude-by-rail executives about supply-chain logistics, market
dynamics and potential obstacles to delivering 830,000 barrels
per day of Canadian crude to Gulf Coast refiners, as Keystone
would do.
The fate of the pipeline may hinge on the answers.
If there is enough evidence that the oil sands region will
quickly grow with or without the 1,200-mile line, that would
undercut an argument from environmentalists that the pipeline
would turbocharge expansion.
President Barack Obama, who will have the final say on the
project, has said he could bless the pipeline if it does not
significantly worsen climate change - a move that would satisfy
the oil industry and the Canadian government.
In March the State Department concluded that halting the
project would do little to slow oil sands output, since
crude-by-rail transport could nearly fill the gap. But the
Environmental Protection Agency disputed that, saying higher
rail costs could limit growth.
Canada's crude-by-rail sector has grown since that review,
with five new loading terminals in western Canada expected to
move as much as 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of heavy crude by
the end of 2014, relieving a glut of oil in the region and
seeming to prove the strength of crude-by-rail.
Yet even rail operators caution that moving the fuel on the
tracks would be only a supplement - not a substitute - for
TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline.
Apart from the logistics, rail remains the costlier option -
a point that environmentalists could seize on as the final
decision on Keystone draws nearer. The extra dollars spent on
shipping could slow investment in some of Canada's higher-cost
projects, analysts say.
"We can move large volumes, but it will always be a niche
service," said Gary Kubera, whose company, Canexus, expects to
be equipped to move 100,000 bpd by the end of next year.
A State Department spokesman declined to comment on details
of the Keystone review, saying officials want input from
stakeholders, scientists, engineers "and others with expertise
in key areas of concern related to the proposed project."
The State Department and the EPA - which also has a say in
the Keystone review - have said they are wrestling with whether
approving Keystone would spur greater development of Canada's
oil sands - and worsen climate change by stoking greenhouse gas
emissions. Extracting crude from oil sands requires a huge
exertion of energy.
If the State Department softens its oil-by-rail findings,
Keystone foes might have more ammunition to block a project they
say will greatly increase greenhouse gas emissions. A final
decision is due next spring.
INDUSTRY INSIGHT
In the past several months administration officials have
heard from crude-by-rail operators that expect to profit as they
connect oil sands producers with distant refiners. Some are now
building terminals that were barely contemplated a year ago.
"We offer producers another transport option apart from
pipelines," said Jarrett Zielinski, president of Torq
Transloading, which is already shipping some 35,000 barrels of
heavy crude a day and is planning to expand.
Five loading docks for heavy crude are now being built in
western Canada under a number of partnerships between energy and
rail companies and should be positioned to move a share of that
crude overstock in the years to come, executives say.
"We remain very, very confident that rail is here to stay as
not a replacement for pipelines, but as a supplement to
pipelines," Stew Hanlon, president of Gibson Energy Inc., a
logistics company, told investors in August about a Canadian
loading project.
The energy sector longs for pipelines that can provide
cheap, reliable links to heavy crude refineries in Texas and
Louisiana. RBC Capital Markets estimated that up to 450,000
barrels per day of oil sands projects could be delayed without
Keystone XL.
It takes roughly $17 to send a barrel of heavy crude to the
Gulf Coast via rail compared with roughly $10 in a pipeline,
industry sources said, and there is a shortage of terminals that
can accept the heavy crude.
Starting next year, crude pipelines will be so congested
that rail will become a vital tool for relieving the glut,
according to a Goldman Sachs report on the sector.
AGENCY REVIEW
The State Department has not yet reached a final conclusion
on Keystone's climate impacts, several industry sources said,
but that work should be finished in the coming weeks.
Once the State Department review is completed, foes and
supporters of the pipeline are likely to begin a fresh lobbying
blitz. And administration officials have said they will be open
for more public comment on a project that has been in limbo
since 2008.
Regardless of whether Keystone is approved, industry
officials say even more pipelines will be needed to keep oil
sands production meeting industry expectations.
"Crude-by-rail is the safety net," said David Smith,
president of Canadian logistics company Keyera, which is behind
two crude-by-rail projects.