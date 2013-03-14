UPDATE 1-Italy's Eni signs LNG deal in Mozambique, raising hopes of gas boom
* Mozambique well positioned to supply Asia (Adds details about the project and partners, quotes)
WASHINGTON, March 14 A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Thursday they had introduced legislation to approve TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline that would link Canada's oil sands to refineries and ports in Texas.
The legislation, introduced by John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, and Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, would give Congress the power to approve the project.
This month the State Department issued an environmental assessment of the line, which said the project would not cause environmental harm. The Obama administration is expected to make a final decision on the project, which has been pending for more than four years, by August or later.
* Mozambique well positioned to supply Asia (Adds details about the project and partners, quotes)
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's economy emerged from its worst recession on record with its fastest growth rate in nearly four years, data showed on Thursday, boosting President Michel Temer's case for staying in office as he battles a corruption scandal.