WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Senate failed on Wednesday to overturn President Barack Obama's veto of legislation approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, leaving the contentious project to await an administration decision on whether to allow it.

The Republican-majority Senate mustered just 62 votes in favor of overturning Obama's veto, less than the two-thirds needed for an override. Thirty-seven senators voted to uphold Obama's veto.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech)