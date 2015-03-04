Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Senate failed on Wednesday to overturn President Barack Obama's veto of legislation approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, leaving the contentious project to await an administration decision on whether to allow it.
The Republican-majority Senate mustered just 62 votes in favor of overturning Obama's veto, less than the two-thirds needed for an override. Thirty-seven senators voted to uphold Obama's veto.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.