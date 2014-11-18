WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
narrowly failed to pass a bill that would have approved
construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline,
rejecting a measure the House of Representatives approved last
week.
The vote count was 59-41 in favor, but 60 "ayes" would have
been needed to assure passage. Fourteen Democrats voted for the
bill, joining all 45 Republicans who voted to support the
pipeline.
TransCanada Corp's $8 billion pipeline would help
transport crude oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, but is
opposed by environmentalists.
Had the bill passed, it would likely have been vetoed by
President Barack Obama.
