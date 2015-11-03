WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. State Department is
in the process of sending a response to TransCanada Corp
on its plea to pause the review of the Keystone XL oil
pipeline, a department official said on Tuesday.
There was no estimate of when the response would be sent,
and the State Department's review of the pipeline was continuing
on Tuesday.
TransCanada asked the department on Monday to delay the
review of the pipeline that would help link Canada's heavy oil
fields to U.S. refineries. TransCanada's move was widely seen as
an attempt to avoid rejection by President Barack Obama, who has
been increasingly focused on the environment, and to take its
chances with his successor in 2017.
