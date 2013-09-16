BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The approval of the Keystone XL pipeline is unlikely to be completed this year, Canada's natural resources minister Joe Oliver said on Monday.
This is the first specific comment on the project's timeline from a Canadian minister.
The U.S. State Department has yet to complete an environmental review of the project. If approved, the pipeline will bring Canadian crude oil to the U.S. market.
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
* New West Energy Services Inc announces its third quarter results