April 18 TransCanada Corp Chief
Executive Russ Girling said on Friday he was "extremely
disappointed and frustrated" with yet another delay in making a
decision on a presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.
The statement followed the decision by the U.S. State
Department to extend the government comment period on the
Keystone XL pipeline, a move that likely postpones a final
decision on the controversial project until after the Nov. 4
mid-term elections.
By linking Canadian fields to refiners on the Gulf Coast,
the 1,200-mile (1,900-km) Keystone XL pipeline would be a boon
to an energy patch where oil sands are abundant but that produce
more carbon pollution than many other forms of crude.
"We are also disappointed the United States will continue to
rely on suspect and aggressive foreign leaders for the eight to
nine million barrels of oil that is imported every day", Girling
said in an email.
"It is unfortunate that interest groups and paid activists
are blocking energy security, saying no to jobs, and creating a
situation that actually leads to higher GHG's (greenhouse gases)
and greater public at risk" he said.
Keystone opponents say that burning fossil fuels to wrench
oil sands crude from the ground will worsen climate change, and
that the $5.4 billion pipeline, which could carry up to 830,000
barrels per day, would only spur more production.
