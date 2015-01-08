UPDATE 6-Oil up on drop in U.S. petroleum stocks, possible OPEC cut extension
* Libya production hits 800,000 bpd -National Oil Corp (Adds U.S. energy figures, more quotes; updates prices; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. Senate energy committee passed a bill on Thursday to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline and the legislation will head to debate in the full Senate next week.
The panel voted 13 to 9 to approve TransCanada Corp's pipeline that would bring Canadian oil sands petroleum to Texas refineries. All Republicans on the panel voted for the bill, as did one Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia. President Barack Obama has threatened to veto the project, which has been pending for more than six years. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)
SAO PAULO, May 10 Petróleo Brasileiro SA proposed including a Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture into a list of assets that Brazil's state-controlled oil company has put up for sale by the end of next year.