WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday approved a plan to fast-track the
Keystone XL oil pipeline project as part of another 90-day
extension of federal transportation funding.
The 293-127 bipartisan vote allows Republican House Speaker
John Boehner to begin negotiations with Senate Democrats over a
longer-term funding measure for road, rail and bridge projects.
TransCanada Corp's Canada-to-Texas Keystone project
is expected to be a major source of contention in these talks,
as the Democratic-controlled Senate rejected the project in a
two-year, $109 billion transport bill passed last month.