WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. State Department is
studying a decision by the Nebraska Supreme Court that denied a
challenge over the route of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline
and the White House will wait for that process to continue, a
spokesman said on Friday.
"The State Department is examining the court's decision as
part of its process to evaluate whether the Keystone XL Pipeline
project serves the national interest. As we have made clear, we
are going to let that process play out," White House spokesman
Eric Schultz said in a statement.
Regardless of the court ruling, Schultz said President
Barack Obama would veto a congressional bill requiring approval
of the controversial project from Canada.
"If presented to the president, he will veto the bill,"
Schultz said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)